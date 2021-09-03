Probation granted in stolen truck, identities case

Sep. 3—A Jasper County judge has granted a man from Cuba, Missouri, a suspended sentence and probation on convictions for trafficking in stolen identities, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

Christopher S. Stowell, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to all three felony counts he was facing from an arrest May 29, 2020, in Joplin.

Stowell's plea agreement with the prosecutor's office allowed the possibility of probation, and Circuit Judge Gayle Crane went along with the plea bargain, assessing Stowell 15 years for the trafficking conviction, seven years for tampering and four years for resisting arrest, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Stowell was arrested in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road when an officer found him sitting inside a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in the city 45 minutes earlier. He also had an active warrant at the time for a probation violation on a burglary conviction.

Stowell tried to flee, but was arrested after an officer used a stun gun to subdue him. A search of the truck and the defendant's person turned up various forms of identification and bank and credit cards belonging to nine other people. The detective involved found that some of the cards had been used to make purchases in Joplin.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.