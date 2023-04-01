Probation granted in vehicular assault case

Mar. 31—A Carl Junction woman was granted suspended sentences and probation Friday when she pleaded guilty to four of the five felony counts she was facing in a vehicular assault case and to a separate charge of burglary.

Roxi L. Roach-Mills, 42, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree assault and single counts of stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and second-degree burglary in a plea agreement dismissing a drug possession count and allowing suspended sentences.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Roach-Mills 10 years on each of the assault counts, seven years for stealing the motor vehicle, five years for burglary and four years for the resisting arrest charge, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on probation for five years.

All but the burglary conviction pertain to an incident on April 10, 2020, in Duquesne when the defendant tore up the yard and fence of a homeowner with a Toyota Rav 4 before trying to run down the homeowner and a second victim with the vehicle and damaging the doorway of their residence in the process.

She then stole the second victim's pickup truck and fled the scene but was later stopped and arrested in Lee's Summit by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

The burglary conviction stemmed from an arrest two months earlier in Webb City.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.