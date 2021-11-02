Probation granted in vehicular assault case

Nov. 2—A Diamond resident pleaded guilty Monday and was assessed a suspended sentence and probation on an attempted vehicular assault of a store employee who tried to stop him for shoplifting.

Robert M. Nevels, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea agreement that limited the sentence he might receive to no more than five years.

Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed Nevels five years on the conviction but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to an arrest Sept. 26, 2019, after an incident at a budget store at 426 S. Range Line Road in Joplin. An affidavit filed in the case states that Nevels tried to run down a store employee with a van when the employee tried to stop him from leaving the business without paying for $50 worth of merchandise.