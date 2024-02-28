Probation granted Webb City man in Carterville shooting

Feb. 28—CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A 28-year-old defendant who shot another man seven months ago in Carterville received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to first-degree assault.

Dylan S. Burns pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest and calling for a 15-year suspended sentence.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Burns the agreed-upon sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years with credit for having served seven months in jail and a requirement that he complete the Ascent treatment program of the Recovery Outreach Community Center that he recently began.

The defendant shot Tyler Wilson, 26, of Webb City, in the shoulder July 22 in Carterville, where he resides.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Burns, a convicted felon prohibited from possession of firearms, grabbed a 9 mm pistol from a holster on the waistband of a witness and began chasing Wilson around a vehicle. When the victim tried to flee, Burns fired three rounds, one of which struck Wilson in his shoulder.

Wilson jumped in the witness's vehicle at that point and drove off. According to the affidavit, a doorbell camera video showed the defendant chasing after Wilson as he drove away.

The defendant later purportedly struggled with officers while being taken into custody.