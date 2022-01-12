Probation granted woman who financially exploited her mother

Jan. 12—A Carl Junction woman received a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week to financial exploitation of her mother.

Brittney M. Clark-Haag, 21, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to financial exploitation of an elderly person in a plea agreement capping the sentence she might be assessed at no more than five years and promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence and probation.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Clark-Haag five years on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that she is to pay $2,271 in restitution to her mother.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant used her 75-year-old mother's bank card to make purchases from various local and online businesses between Oct. 21 and Nov. 26, 2019. The expenditures included two wire transfers totaling $1,019,98 and $739.65 worth of transactions at local restaurants.