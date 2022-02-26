Probation granted woman who fired gunshots a husband

Feb. 26—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 57-year-old woman was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and probation this week on a conviction for felony domestic assault charge.

Judge David Cole placed Amy L. Cryer, of rural Mount Vernon, on supervised probation for five years in accordance with a plea offer she accepted Feb. 15 that called for the suspended imposition of sentence. Cryer pleaded guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree domestic assault in the plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action.

The charges stemmed from an incident Sept. 12 when she fired shots at an SUV her husband, Mark Cryer, was driving. A probable-cause affidavit states that he had gone to their residence to pick up a vehicle they own when she pulled into the driveway and pointed a gun at him.

He told a deputy that she shot at him as he drove away, with several rounds striking his vehicle.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.