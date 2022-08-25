Probation granted woman in stolen identities case

Aug. 25—A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge in a stolen identities case and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence.

Jody L. Rummer, 49, entered an Alford plea in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of stealing in a plea deal dismissing a second count of possession of methamphetamine. She had been facing a more serious charge of trafficking in stolen identities in addition to the drug charge. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement, granted Rummer the suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation and ordered her to pay $945 in restitution to the victim in the case.

The defendant was arrested after a traffic stop July 17, 2021, by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy on Interstate 49. The deputy was responding to a call from the victim of a burglary the previous day in Alba who had spotted a vehicle he believed was involved in the crime.

Rummer, who was a passenger in the vehicle, appeared to the deputy to resemble a suspect in the burglary whose image was caught on surveillance camera footage. An inventory search of the vehicle turned up car keys stolen in the burglary, a birth certificate belonging to the daughter of the victim's fiancee and a bag containing a small amount of meth.