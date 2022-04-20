Probation, jail term for corrections officer who broke teen inmate's wrist

TRENTON – A New Jersey corrections officer was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court to serve one year of probation and a 364-day jail term for an incident in which a juvenile inmate suffered a broken wrist.

Lt. Edward A. Day, 52, of Paulsboro was sentenced on April 13 under a negotiated plea agreement. The plea was entered on February 23 with Judge Philip Haines. Day admitted guilt on one count of third-degree aggravated assault.

State Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced the sentencing on Tuesday.

More: State corrections officer pleads guilty to assaulting teenager

More: Borough second look at cannabis business licenses, revenue tempts policy change

“Promoting trust between law enforcement and the public means ensuring that people are treated fairly regardless of their circumstances,” Platkin said. “Our rules on the use of force apply to everyone, including individuals in custody.”

Mount Holly attorney Mark Fury, who represented Day, declined comment on Tuesday.

Burlington County Courthouse

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Platkin is “inactive and pending retirement.”

The sentencing order in the case specified the state was not taking a position regarding the defendant’s right to his pension. Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis represented the state in the court case.

The case started with an Oct. 25, 2020 incident involving a 16-year-old male at the N.J. Juvenile Justice Commission Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown. Day and other officers were escorting the inmate from his room to another location and the teenager was handcuffed behind his back.

The attorney general stated that Day grabbed one of the victim’s ankle from behind, pulled back his leg, and pushed him face forward into the ground. He then grabbed his wrists and twisted, breaking one wrist.

Platkin said there was no “apparent cause or justification” for grabbing the inmate. Day was charged in November 2021 with aggravated assault as the result of an investigation by the OPIA Corruption Bureau and JJC’s Office of Investigations.

Story continues

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Judge gives corrections officer probation, jail over juvenile's injury