Probation for Laflin woman in boathouse stabbing

Jul. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Laflin woman who did not contest charges she stabbed an ex-boyfriend at a Harveys Lake boathouse was sentenced to a restrictive probation program on Thursday.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 22, of Peachwood Drive, was accused by state police at Wilkes-Barre with stabbing Samuel Parente in the neck with a paring knife on June 15, 2020. He survived the injury.

Sobejano benefited when prosecutors offered not to pursue a prison sentence when she entered a no-contest plea agreement in April.

Judge David Lupas, noting Sobejano attended a prestigious university and has a "bright future," sentenced her to 40 months in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first year on house arrest.

Lupas further noted Sobejano has no criminal history and the incident was "out of character," reflecting on the more than two dozen character letters he received on behalf of Sobejano.

Court records say Sobejano and Parente began dating in May 2019, having met as students at Wyoming Seminary. Parente told investigators he ended the relationship in January 2020, but admitted he reconciled with Sobejano describing their relationship as "friends with benefits," court records say.

After a sexual encounter, Sobejano told Parente she was pregnant. In turn, Parente suggested she get an abortion but Sobejano wanted to keep the child.

Investigators said Sobejano was not pregnant and only claimed she was with child in hopes Parente would not end their relationship.

Sobejano, who attended a medical college in Philadelphia, arrived at Parente's boathouse to discuss their future. After Sobejano made Parente to jumping jacks to evaluate his heart rate, she made him lie down and cradled him on his back before stabbing him in the neck, court records say.

Parente was not in court when Sobejano was sentenced.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said the victim was informed of the plea agreement and sentencing date.

Sobejano was ordered by Lupas to pay restitution of $1,422 to Parente and $16,303 to state police for the investigation and forensic testing.