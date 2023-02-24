Probation lasts less than a month

Feb. 23—Joseph Michael Grimme's time on probation was short.

It barely lasted longer than the probation violation hearing he had earlier this month when Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie revoked his probation and ordered Grimme to serve the balance of an 11-month and 29-day sentence.

CPI probation officer Karen Reed testified during Grimme's Feb. 3 probation violation hearing that she received supervision of Grimme in August 2022, when Grimme pleaded guilty to domestic assault and received the one-year suspended sentence.

In November, Grimme was arrested following execution of a search warrant on a Hebbertsburg Rd. residence. Grimme was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed testified she has not seen Grimme since despite regular reporting dates.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigator Lucas Turner testified he was one of the officers executing the search warrant and that he found Grimme to be the only person in the living room of the residence, just arm's reach away from marijuana and a bong found on a coffee table.

Defense attorney Joel Wyatt asked Turner if others were present in the house. Turner responded there were others in the house, but Grimme was the only person found in the living room. Other suspected narcotics recovered are waiting analysis at the TBI lab near Nashville, Turner testified.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told McKenzie Grimme's probation should be revoked, noting he had only been on supervised probation for a few weeks.

Wyatt countered, "This is less about evidence and more about mercy. He (Grimme) works ... he is trying to get his life back together." Wyatt asked for stricter conditions of probation.

McKenzie ruled quickly, saying being present in the room with marijuana was a clear violation and revoked Grimme's probation.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Paul Richard Mills, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for Feb. 27 and trial set for March 1.

Probation violations

—Zachary Leon Anderson, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 45 days in jail with loss of judicial diversion status. Anderson will then be reinstated back on probation for the balance of his three-year sentence.

—Eva Marie Ashburn, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 27.

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to March 20 pending results of evaluation.

—Savanna JoAnn Keel, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with probation terminated after sentence is completed.

—Crystal Lachelle Melcher, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 30 days in jail with credit for time served and then be released back to Jefferson County where Melcher is in Recovery Court.

—Angela Michelle Rhinehart, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for time served, and then be reinstated back on probation.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 27.

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to March 3.

—Joseph Wesley Warren, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Warren and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 27.

—Jacob Jackson Webb, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Webb and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 27.

Deadline docket

—Damon Levi Breeding, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Feb. 27.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, reckless endangerment (vehicle) and possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, continued to Feb. 27.

—Joshua Adam Fields vehicular homicide, continued to March 20.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Feb. 27.

—David Allen Mayse, reckless endangerment and evading arrest (vehicle), was reportedly incarcerated in Florida on last court date, bond reinstated and continued to Feb. 27.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., aggravated burglary, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card up to $1,000, forgery by uttering and forgery, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Motion/petition

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Feb. 27.

—Rony Noe Ambrosio Cruz, second degree murder, motion for new trial continued to Feb. 27 if translator is available.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, trial postponed and placed on the Feb. 27 docket.

—Cameron Haden-David Swanson, domestic assault, dropped.

Report with attorney

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to March 20.

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, bond set at $10,000 and continued to Feb., 27.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com