Probation for man accused of threatening four people with firearm

Aug. 1—WILKES-BARRE — After being arrested by Wilkes-Barre police for threatening four people with a firearm outside a North Main Street tavern, Dylan Goffredo was expelled from college and participated in an anger management program, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Goffredo's efforts at bettering himself by maintaining a full time job as a heavy equipment operator and furthering his firefighting career in Northampton County earned him a two year probationary sentence imposed by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Goffredo was sentence on charges of terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault and possession of a controlled substance. He pled guilty to the charges June 1.

"This was the stupidest thing I ever done; No excuse for my actions," Goffredo said in court.

Goffredo, 24, of Bangor, was arrested by city police when he was found sitting in an idling BMW parked behind King's College Alumni Hall on North Main Street on Dec. 3.

Police in court records say four people reported they left Vesuvio's and Goffredo came out after them wanting to fight.

Goffredo ran to a vehicle and returned brandishing a handgun saying, "Ya'll wanna talk now," and "You guys think you're all tough now," court records say.

Goffredo was accused of twice aiming the handgun at the four people before concealing the firearm in his sweatshirt and running away.

Court records say a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered and Goffredo discarded a small bag of marijuana in a police transport vehicle.

After his arrest, Goffredo was expelled from Wilkes University where he majored in business administration.

"He's a young man who made a horrible and stupid mistake," his lawyer, Christopher Ryan Opiel, said, noting the incident was "totally out of character" for Goffredo.

Lupas ordered the handgun to be destroyed.

