Probation for man charged in 2016 traffic crash that killed bicycle rider in south Marion

A longstanding DUI manslaughter/vehicular homicide case ended last week when the defendant accepted a plea bargain that calls for five years of probation.

Appearing in front of Circuit Judge Robert Hodges, prosecutors said Jackie Charles Ramsey would receive a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines on one charge and the second charge would be dropped. If the case had continued and he was convicted as charged, Ramsey could been sentenced anywhere from four to 15 years in prison.

Ramsey, 41, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of vehicular homicide. In addition to the prison time, his license has been suspended for three years.

Prosecutors' reasoning for the plea bargain

Prosecutors said the arresting agency, the Florida Highway Patrol, did not conduct a DUI investigation. As a result, the State Attorney's Office cannot prove impairment at the time of the collision.

There was evidence of Ramsey's excessive speed, but that alone does not constitute reckless driving.

At the hearing, the judge was told that the victim's family was made aware of the sentence Ramsey would receive if the court accepted the plea bargain. No family members for the victim were present at Ramsey's court appearance.

At issue is a fatal crash that happened on June 26, 2016

Troopers arrested Ramsey on June 26, 2016 for the traffic death of Kirk Garland.

Officials said the 39-year-old victim was riding a bicycle on County Road 25 when he was struck by a car driven by Ramsey. Troopers said it appeared Ramsey did not see Garland.

The fatal crash happened about a mile east of Southeast 104th Terrace, not far from Belleview. FHP officials said the vehicle was traveling more than the 45 mph speed limit.

Ramsey's original sentence was for more 13 years in prison

In early 2019, Ramsey entered a no contest plea to the charges and was sentenced to 13.32 years in prison.

Several months after he was sent to prison, Ramsey, acting as his own attorney, filed a motion to withdraw his plea. He argued that his lawyer had given him bad advice. He said he was told if he was found guilty as a habitual offender, then he could receive 30 years in prison. He actually did not qualify as an habitual offender.

A judge granted Ramsey's request to withdraw his no contest plea. Ramsey's not guilty plea was restored, his conviction vacated, and his sentence was set aside.

The Public Defender's Office was appointed as Ramsey's defense after the judge ruled in his favor. A lawyer from the Public Defender's Office was present with Ramsey at his hearing last week.

