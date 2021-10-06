Probation for man who pointed gun at gym manager over patrons not wearing masks

A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to probation and no further time locked up for pointing a handgun at a Maplewood fitness club manager while complaining that members were exercising without wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael M. Florhaug, of Maplewood, was sentenced Monday in Ramsey County District Court after he pleaded guilty to felony threats of violence in connection with the confrontation on Dec. 31 at the LA Fitness on County Road D near White Bear Avenue.

Florhaug had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, but that count was replaced with threats of violence. The initial charge could have led to prison time for Florhaug.

Judge JaPaul Harris sentenced Florhaug to a term of one year and one day but gave him credit for six days he served upon his arrest, set aside the balance of the time and put him on probation for three years.

Terms of his probation include following recommendations of a mental health assessment, not possessing firearms and forfeiting to law enforcement the gun he brandished at the gym that day. The felony conviction also cost him his state-issued permit to carry a firearm in public.

It was shortly before 6 p.m. closing time on New Year's Eve when Florhaug complained to a front desk employee about gym members inside without masks on, as the state required then as part of the effort to combat COVID-19.

Assistant manager Mike Olson stepped in and told Florhaug, who was not a club member, to leave while explaining that the gym lacked the staff to enforce the mandate. Florhaug yelled at Olson and said he intended to go around and photograph members.

Olson put up his hands to halt Florhaug, who countered by pointing a gun at him, the complaint continued. Olson backed away as Florhaug put the gun back in his sweatshirt pocket.

As Florhaug walked toward the front of the gym, Olson tackled him from behind, took the gun and removed its ammunition. Police soon arrived and arrested Florhaug.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482