Probation office damaged in series of fires

Sep. 25—Santa Fe police and firefighters are investigating a series of fires set in Santa Fe on Saturday night, the biggest of which caused damage to the Adult Probation and Parole Office building on St. Michaels Drive and Warner Avenue.

Santa Fe police Lt. Chris McCord said officers responded to dumpster fires and brush fires at about five locations Saturday evening, all of them believed to have been started by a male suspect.

No suspects have been identified, he said, and the investigation is ongoing, with investigators from the police and fire departments reviewing surveillance video.

A man appeared to set fire to some bushes and shrubs around the probation office, causing a fire that extended into the building, McCord said.

The building's west side appears to have been affected, with blackened stucco siding, broken windows and a damaged awning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.