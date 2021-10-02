Probation officer charged with 'sexting' teen gets a trial date

Oct. 2—BEVERLY — A trial date has been set for Dec. 7 in the case against a now-suspended Lynn District Court probation officer charged with "sexting" a 13-year-old Texas girl three years ago.

Brian Orlandella, 49, was arrested in December 2018, following an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security into text and photo exchanges with the girl on the "Kik" message app.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Wolf denied a motion by Orlandella's attorney to bar the use of those messages and images from Orlandella's phone.

Barring a possible plea agreement, a trial would get underway in U.S. District Court in Boston on Dec. 7.

The case, like thousands of others across the country, has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic — and that also came up during Thursday's hearing, which took place via Zoom.

Wolf ordered that Orlandella "shall report whether he intends to get vaccinated" by Oct. 15, according to the docket.

Orlandella, who has been free on conditions that include a curfew, was placed on unpaid leave by the state Trial Court following his arrest.

Wolf on Thursday did allow a motion barring federal prosecutors from referring to the girl as either a "victim" or a "minor," according to the case docket.

