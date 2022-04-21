Probation officer convicted of sexting with teenage girl

Apr. 20—BEVERLY — A former Lynn District Court assistant chief probation officer has been found guilty of "sexting" with a young teenage girl in Texas.

Brian Orlandella, 49, of Beverly, was taken into custody pending sentencing following the verdict Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston. He had been free on conditions prior to the jury's verdict.

Judge Mark Wolf scheduled sentencing for Aug. 5.

Orlandella was found guilty of one count each of sexual exploitation of a child and transferring obscene material to a minor, following a six-day jury trial, according to the court record.

Orlandella's arrest came in 2018 after an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. The teen's mother had gone to police in her community after discovering that her daughter, then 13, had been using the Kik app to communicate with an older man.

Among the evidence investigators used were photos Orlandella had sent to the girl in which he was wearing the same items, including a bracelet, that could be seen in other photos of him posted on social media.

The state's Trial Court placed him on unpaid leave from his $95,000 a year job following his arrest.

Defense lawyer James Cipoletta had fought the charges, pursuing motions to suppress evidence, including a statement given by Orlandella on the morning investigators showed up at his home.

Orlandella did not testify in his own defense.

On Wednesday, he filed a motion asking Wolf to set aside the verdict; Wolf told the lawyers he would accept briefs on the request but was "inclined to deny" it, according to the case docket.

It was the second attempt since last fall to try the case; an earlier attempt last fall ended with a mistrial after Orlandella's lawyer suffered a ruptured tendon.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

