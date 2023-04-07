Probation officer made man ‘sex slave’ and threatened jail if he refused, lawsuit says

A man in New York was forced to be his probation officer’s “sex slave” in exchange for his freedom, a lawsuit says.

Probation Officer Bridgett Duerr engaged in sexual acts with the man at least nine times over the course of several months in 2017, according to the lawsuit, filed against Onondaga County on April 4.

Duerr repeatedly threatened to send him back to jail and indicated she was willing to plant evidence on him if he did not comply with her demands, the lawsuit says.

A representative for the county, which encompasses Syracuse, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News. An attorney for Duerr could not be reached.

The first instance of sexual abuse occurred in May 2017, about six month’s into the man’s probation, according to the complaint

Duerr visited his home on May 12 and performed oral sex on him, and in exchange, she allowed him to visit Florida for his birthday, the lawsuit says.

Shortly after, Duerr told the man to meet her at a hotel, where the pair engaged in sexual intercourse, the complaint says.

Later on, he met with Duerr behind a high school and at Duerr’s home, including once while her son was away at football practice, to engage in sex acts, the suit says.

“On one occasion, Officer Duerr sent a text message to (the probationer) with a photo of a firearm and a caption, ‘look what I found,’ implying to (him) that she could say the gun was his and put him in jail for violating the terms of his probation, were he to give her reason by not following her instructions to the letter,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint accuses Duerr of using her power over her probationer to force him to be her “sex slave.” As a result he felt “physically and emotionally violated, as well as uncomfortable and untrusting of those in a position of authority and control.”

Duerr admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with two of her probationers and pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct in 2018, according to Syracuse.com. As part of the deal, she resigned from her role as probation officer.

The man is suing the county for monetary damages as a result of its alleged negligence, the lawsuit says.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

