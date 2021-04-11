Probation ordered in assault case

Apr. 11—WORTHINGTON — A Round Lake man will serve three years of supervised probation for a September incident in which he was arrested for assaulting another person outside The Tap in Worthington.

Relating to that arrest, Daizon Martin, 26, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, gross misdemeanor child endangerment, two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault, gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process and misdemeanor theft.

He pleaded guilty to Count 1, assault of a peace officer, and the other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He received his sentence Tuesday.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Sherry Haley granted Martin a stay of imposition, meaning that she did not impose a prison sentence. If Martin successfully abides by the terms of probation for the duration, he will not need to serve any time. She also ordered Martin to pay a $700 fine.

Along with the assault conviction, Martin was also sentenced Tuesday on two misdemeanor cases, one of which was dismissed entirely and one that carried a fine, probation and 45 days of electronic home monitoring.

Martin will be allowed to perform community work service to pay off his fines.