Probation ordered in CF stabbing case

Apr. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused in a stabbing case in Chippewa Falls in October 2020 has been placed on two years of probation.

Kyler S. Korn, 19, 364 W. Cedar St., pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of battery in Chippewa County Court. He also entered a plea to one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety; however, Judge Ben Lane didn't accept that plea at this time. If Korn violates terms of his probation, the judge could order incarceration based on that conviction.

Korn had originally been charged with three counts of aggravated battery and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Lane ordered Korn to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $886 in fines. Korn must maintain absolute sobriety, and he cannot possess any weapons, including knives, except as needed for eating. He also cannot have any contact with three victims in this case.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls officer responded to a report of a stabbing near the entrance to Irvine Park, along Bridgewater Avenue, at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 24, 2020. The officer found three victims, and he saw that one of the stabbing victims had an "abdominal wound with entrails exposed." Another also had a wound to his abdomen. The victims identified Korn as the assailant.

The officer located a car that had blood on the steering wheel and center console area; he believes the victim with the severe stomach wound was driving it.

One eyewitness told officers that everyone involved knew each other, and the fight had started at the skate park in Marshall Park. Korn fled from the wooded area north on Madison Street. The K-9 unit was called in but was unsuccessful in tracking down Korn.

When officers interviewed the victim with the deep wounds at the hospital, he told officers that as soon as he got out of his car, he got a knife in his stomach.

An attorney for Korn called police on Oct. 27, 2020, saying Korn was ready to turn himself in.

Korn told the officer that he had received a message on Facebook to meet at the skate park so they could fight each other.

Police have video surveillance footage of the altercation.