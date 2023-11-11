Probation ordered in dispute over lizard

Nov. 10—LE CENTER — A Montgomery man was sentenced to probation Tuesday in a case in which he threatened a woman after she took issue with him smoking too close to her pet lizard.

Caleb James Fox, 21, would have a felony assault charge dismissed upon completion of five years of supervised probation, according to records in Le Sueur County District Court. A misdemeanor domestic assault charge against him was dismissed and he received credit for nine days of time already served in jail.

The incident occurred June 17 in Montgomery, with the woman accusing him of pulling a gun out when she told him to stop smoking by the lizard, according to a criminal complaint. Police reported the gun was a "ghost gun" made by a 3D printer.

