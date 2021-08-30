Probation ordered in downtown assault

Aug. 30—MANKATO — A Florida man accused of assaulting and robbing a man in downtown Mankato in June was sentenced to time served and probation.

Christian Juan Arocho, 27, and another man, both from Bradenton, Florida, were seen on surveillance video repeatedly punching and kicking a man outside the Civic Center Plaza around 2:10 a.m. June 12, according to a court complaint. Arocho also was seen pulling off the victim's gold chain, the charges said.

The victim's injuries included a concussion and facial swelling.

Arocho was charged with felony counts of robbery and assault and spent 25 days in jail after his arrest. He pleaded guilty last month to felony assault, but the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he completes five years of probation and pays a $1,000 fine or works it off doing community service.

The other suspect in the assault has not yet entered a plea.