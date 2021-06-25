Probation ordered in drunken driving injury crash

Jun. 25—MANKATO — A drunken driver who crashed and left a passenger with facial injuries was sentenced to probation.

Michael Leland Cerna, 22, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation in connection with a crash last June and was sentenced Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Cerna was intoxicated when he drove his pickup off Pohl Road and crashed into trees, according to a court complaint. A passenger sustained multiple injuries, including a broken nose and a gash above her eye that needed 26 stitches.

Cerna was sentenced to two days in jail already served and three years probation with standard conditions.

The charge will be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor if Cerna completes probation.