Probation ordered for Falls Covid aid fraudster

Dec. 22—BUFFALO — A Niagara Falls man convicted of wire fraud in connection with his receipt of COVID-19 small business aid was sentenced to serve one year of probation, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Leo Benevento, 57, fraudulently obtained two low-interest loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, for WNY 24 7 Realty and Benevento Realty, receiving a total of $117,300 after grossly inflating the businesses' annual revenue and grossly underreporting their annual expenses, Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito said.

Benevento has since reimbursed SBA for the full amount. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

The case against Benevento followed an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, criminal investigation division.