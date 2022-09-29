Probation ordered in injury to a child case after earlier mistrial

Sep. 29—A Quinlan man has been placed on probation and fined after pleading guilty to a lesser charge after a mistrial was declared in the case over the summer

The trial was conducted in July in the 196th District Court for Shayne Mikol Martin on an indictment of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleged Martin, 31, committed the assault on a female child of less than 14 years of age on or about Dec. 24, 2016.

Martin was taken into custody by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on March 5, 2019, and was later released on $75,000 bond.

The charge was a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

But 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench said he was forced to declare a mistrial in the case when the jury could not reach a verdict after deliberating for nine hours over two days.

During a follow-up review of the case Monday, Martin entered a guilty plea to a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. Under a plea bargain arrangement, Martin was placed on six years of deferred adjudication probation with 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine.