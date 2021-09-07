Probation ordered after injury crash

Sep. 7—MANKATO — A man who was caught with drugs after causing an injury crash in downtown Mankato was sentenced to probation.

Tre Allen Waits, 28, of Rochester, formerly of Lake Crystal, pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury crash in June and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Waits did not stop after crashing into a car and causing minor injury to the other driver in November at Cherry Street and Riverfront Drive. His vehicle was found nearby with heroin, marijuana and prescription medication inside, charges said.

The felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if Waits completes three years of probation and pays over $800 in restitution and fines.