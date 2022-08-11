Probation ordered for man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside Wichita fourplex

A 27-year-old Wichita man will serve three years of probation for killing another man outside of a fourplex near Harry and Edgemoor on May 17, 2019.

Noah Kanyizere pleaded guilty in June to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Dieubent Mpirwa. At the time of Kanyizere’s arrest, Wichita police said the shooting may have occurred during a disagreement over money. Kanyizere and Mpirwa knew one another; some witnesses interviewed by police described them as friends, according to an affidavit released by the court.

Mpirwa was fatally shot in the head around 4:20 p.m. at 1535 S. Parkwood.

Kanyizere’s probation sentence carries an underlying prison term of 32 months, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He could be ordered to serve the underlying term if he violates the conditions of his probation.

Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced Kanyizere on Wednesday. Probation was recommended as part of the 27-year-old’s plea agreement.