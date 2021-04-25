Probation ordered for marijuana possession

Apr. 25—WORTHINGTON — A Wisconsin man will serve five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to second-degree drug possession.

Scott Sellin, 27, of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, was arrested in October during a Nobles County traffic stop. A search of his vehicle revealed 68 one-pound heat-sealed packages of raw marijuana and three pounds of marijuana wax.

Sellin was charged with two felony criminal offenses: first-degree drug sale and second-degree drug possession. He pleaded guilty to Count Two, second-degree drug possession, and the other charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He received his sentence Tuesday.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Sherry Haley granted Sellin a stay of imposition, meaning that she did not indicate a prison term. Instead, Sellin may serve five years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

"I just want to apologize," Sellin told the court. "I'm sorry for what I did. What I did was wrong and stupid."