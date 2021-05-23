Probation ordered for offenses in drunken incident

Leah Ward, The Daily Globe, Worthington, Minn.
·1 min read

May 23—SLAYTON — A Slayton man will serve probation in relation to a November incident in which he was charged with multiple criminal offenses.

Chad Schroeder, 35, was arrested after a juvenile called the police and said Schroeder had left them on the side of the road in southern Murray County. When law enforcement arrived, Schroeder was reportedly found extremely intoxicated in a ditch about half a mile away.

Following his arrest, Schroeder was accused of assaulting both police and emergency personnel. He was charged with the following crimes: felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, inflicting demonstrable bodily harm; two counts each of fifth-degree assault, domestic assault, fourth-degree DWI, open bottle law violation, reckless driving and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors; and gross misdemeanors of two counts of obstructing ambulance personnel and one of obstructing the legal process.

Schroeder pleaded guilty to Counts 1, 5 and 8: assault of a peace officer, fourth-degree DWI and obstructing ambulance personnel, respectively. All other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced Monday.

For assault of police, Schroeder received a stay of adjudication, meaning that Fifth Judicial District Judge Christina Wietzema did not declare him to be guilty of the felony. She ordered him to serve three years of supervised probation and pay $238.21 in restitution.

For each of the other two offenses, Schroeder was declared guilty. He is to serve one year of supervised probation and pay a $500 fine for each, for a total of $1,000.

Wietzema also ordered Schroeder to write a letter of apology to the victims for each offense. The probation terms will be served concurrently.

Recommended Stories

  • Nets vs Celtics: Nash, Durant and Irving react to the Nets game 1 win over Boston | Nets Post Game

    The potent Nets offense, led by the Big 3, usually garners most of the attention, but in Game 1 of their series with the Celtics, it was their defense that made the difference. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about getting key defensive stops and a packed house energizing them as well.

  • Pisces Daily Horoscope

    (February 19 - March 20)

  • Nigeria Economic Growth Picks Up as Oil and Factory Output Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s economic growth quickened in the first quarter as oil output started to recover and manufacturing production increased for the first time in a year.Gross domestic product in the continent’s biggest oil producer expanded 0.5% in the three months through March from a year earlier, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said in a report published on Twitter on Sunday. That compares with 0.11% growth in the fourth quarter.The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for an increase of 0.9%. The slow pickup in growth could reinforce central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele’s view that it’s still too early to increase the key interest rate from 11.5%.Emefiele has said the monetary policy committee can only shift to fighting inflation that’s at an almost four-year high once the economy’s recovery from last year’s recession gains some traction. The MPC starts a two-day meeting on Monday and Emefiele will announce the outcome of the deliberations on Tuesday.What Bloomberg Economics Says“We still expect a modest rebound this year, with GDP on track to recover by more than 2%. Inflation is also expected to remain above target. However, we don’t expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to hike rates until later in the year, when it is confident in the strength of the recovery.”--Boingotlo Gasealahwe, Africa economist-Click here for the full REACTCrude output rose to 1.72 million barrels per day in the first quarter from 1.56 million in the last quarter of 2020. But production is still below what it was before the coronavirus-linked lockdowns decimated demand and prices fell. Oil GDP contracted by 2.2% compared with a drop of 19.8% in the previous three months.While oil contributes less than 10% of the country’s GDP, it’s a key driver of growth and provides most of the hard currency needed to power other industries and finance the government.The non-oil economy expanded by 0.79% from a year earlier, picking up pace with manufacturing growing 3.4% and telecommunications increasing 7.7%.Inflation unexpectedly eased in April for the first time in nearly two years, but at 18.1% it’s still double the top of the central bank’s target range. The rate has remained high even with economic underperformance since the oil crash of 2014. GDP could grow 2.5% this year and 2.3% in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.“The MPC will be emboldened to keep monetary policy rate steady given the lower inflation” and positive growth number, said Gbolahan Taiwo, an economist with Stanbic IBTC Bank in Lagos.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Transcript: Senator Bernie Sanders on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Bernie Sanders that aired Sunday, May 23, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

    Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga. A jaguar was among the last cat removed from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, a few miles north of Oklahoma’s border with Texas, The Oklahoman reported Sunday. The turbulent beginnings of the zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

  • What to Watch on Sunday: We get 6 finales tonight, but 1 show will not return

    Finales tonight for CBS dramas, Fox animated comedies and a singing competition series. Which one is canceled?

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Prince Harry says he turned to alcohol and drugs to 'mask' his mental-health struggles during a 'nightmare time' in his life

    On the Apple+ series "The Me You Can't See," he told Oprah about the time in his life where he drank and used drugs after Princess Diana's death.

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her and Hadid sisters for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Heartbroken family request information from public over shooting of young boy

    Grieving family ask for people to come forward with information about people who shot six year old boy dead in an ‘isolated road rage incident’

  • The Latest: Koepka moves in front at PGA Championship

    It took just one hole for Brooks Koepka to take the lead away from Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship. Koepka rolled in a 13-footer for birdie to move to 7-under par while Mickelson made bogey after driving in the rough and leaving his approach some 45 feet from the cup. The 50-year-old Mickelson is attempting to become the oldest player to win one of golf's four major titles.

  • Liberty Steel in £18m loan breach with Metro Bank

    The Newport steelworks owner broke the terms of the loan two years ago.

  • Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

    The short jab with his left fist to celebrate birdies and even a few pars. Phil Mickelson at times looked to be about the only one having fun Friday in a PGA Championship that has become the ultimate test without being extreme. The 50-year-old Mickelson looked like the Mickelson of old on another windswept grind around the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, running off five birdies over his last eight holes, the last one giving him a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead.

  • Monica Lewinksy makes emoji joke about Clinton affair

    ‘Leaning in to her past with a nod and a wink is the icing on the cake’

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appears on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appears on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Covid: Restaurants get creative in bid to plug staff shortage

    Gift cards and bonuses are being used to fill vacancies as the hospitality sector emerges from lockdown.

  • Sarah Palin attacks Martin Bashir’s ‘unethical’ reporting after Diana interview revelations

    Martin Bashir called the former governor of Alaska a ‘world class idiot’ in 2013