Probation ordered for offenses in drunken incident

May 23—SLAYTON — A Slayton man will serve probation in relation to a November incident in which he was charged with multiple criminal offenses.

Chad Schroeder, 35, was arrested after a juvenile called the police and said Schroeder had left them on the side of the road in southern Murray County. When law enforcement arrived, Schroeder was reportedly found extremely intoxicated in a ditch about half a mile away.

Following his arrest, Schroeder was accused of assaulting both police and emergency personnel. He was charged with the following crimes: felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, inflicting demonstrable bodily harm; two counts each of fifth-degree assault, domestic assault, fourth-degree DWI, open bottle law violation, reckless driving and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors; and gross misdemeanors of two counts of obstructing ambulance personnel and one of obstructing the legal process.

Schroeder pleaded guilty to Counts 1, 5 and 8: assault of a peace officer, fourth-degree DWI and obstructing ambulance personnel, respectively. All other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced Monday.

For assault of police, Schroeder received a stay of adjudication, meaning that Fifth Judicial District Judge Christina Wietzema did not declare him to be guilty of the felony. She ordered him to serve three years of supervised probation and pay $238.21 in restitution.

For each of the other two offenses, Schroeder was declared guilty. He is to serve one year of supervised probation and pay a $500 fine for each, for a total of $1,000.

Wietzema also ordered Schroeder to write a letter of apology to the victims for each offense. The probation terms will be served concurrently.