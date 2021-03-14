Probation ordered for possession of stun gun

Mar. 14—SLAYTON — A Balaton man will serve probation after being convicted earlier this week of two criminal offenses.

Nicholas Muyskens, 24, was arrested in December on a number of charges after a driver reported that he was chasing them down U.S. 59 at high speeds. When police searched him, they found a stun gun on his person, and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stun gun by a prohibited person, both felonies; domestic assault and two counts of second-degree DWI, both gross misdemeanors; and reckless driving and careless driving, both misdemeanors.

He received his sentence Thursday and was convicted of two of the charges: possession of a stun gun, and one count of DWI. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

On the stun gun offense, Fifth Judicial District Judge Christina Wietzema sentenced Muyskens to 26 months in prison, with a stay of execution. Muyskens will be allowed to serve five years of supervised probation in lieu of the prison time, as long as he abides by the probation terms for the duration. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

For the DWI, Wietzema sentenced Muyskens to 365 days of local jail time, with a stay of execution in favor of two years of supervised probation. The two probation terms will be served concurrently. He will pay an additional $500 fine for this offense.