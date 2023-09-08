Probation ordered for teen accused of setting fire at Ocala Hilton

Two criminal cases were resolved with plea deals recently at the Marion County Judicial Center. Here's what we know about the outcomes:

Ocala Hilton arson

Charges: Arson/occupied structure and criminal mischief greater than $1,000.

Defendant's age: 17. The Star-Banner is not publishing the teen's name due to her age.

Resolution: Last month, the teen was adjudicated guilty and placed on probation, prosecutors said. She was not charged as an adult. Before she can be released from probation, the Department of Juvenile Justice must review her progress and report back to the court.

A few days after the girl's arrest, her lawyer asked the court to allow her client to return home to Illinois with her parents, but that request was denied. The judge ordered the teen to stay in secure detention in Marion County.

Special conditions: Prosecutors said the teen must finish an in-treatment program, counseling and community service. The teen is fulfilling her requirements in Marion County, officials said. Upon completion of her time here, she will be eligible to return to her home state to finish her program, authorities said. She also must pay restitution of $25,000.

About the case: Ocala police officers took the minor in custody on July 25 when she admitted to lighting a pillow on fire on the Ocala Hilton's first floor. The flames spread to a couch, forcing 320 people to evacuate. The blaze was contained downstairs.

Police said the juvenile told a 911 dispatcher she set the fire because she and her mother were arguing and her mother would not answer her texts or phone calls.

State v. Jeremy Robert Merritt

Charges: Travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child and transmission of harmful material to minor. Two other offenses, use computer to seduce/solicit/lure child and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate felony, were not pursued by prosecutors.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Plea: No contest.

Sentence: 44.1 months in prison, with 175 days of credit for time already served at the county jail. The 43-year-old man had other charges — two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl — that were included in his plea agreement.

Special conditions: Merritt must register as a sexual offender.

About the case: Several months ago, law enforcement officials arrested 20 men, ages 22 to 79, and accused them of trying to meet juveniles online and arrange sexual encounters. Merritt was among those taken into custody in Operation "MAP Mirage," with MAP standing for Minor Attracted Persons.

