Probation & Parole officer, 'fierce advocate' for law enforcement, dies in hunting accident

Todd Mumford, a 52-year-old Sussex County Probation & Parole officer and vice president of the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police, was killed in a hunting accident Wednesday in Millsboro.

Delaware State Police responded to the 24000 block Radish Road just after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, according to spokesman Lewis Briggs. In what's being treated as an accident, Briggs said, they found a man dead on the ground in the woods. No other details were provided. The police investigation is ongoing.

Delaware Fraternal Order of Police President James Leonard confirmed Mumford was the victim. In a statement, he sent condolences to Mumford's wife and two daughters.

"Yesterday, Delaware’s law enforcement labor community lost a true giant. Todd was a living breathing example of what we all should strive to be as FOP leaders," Leonard said. "He was wholeheartedly committed to protecting the rights of Delaware’s law enforcement officers up and down the State. Todd was a devout Sussex Countian and in the past years had focused his efforts on providing FOP representation to the many smaller agencies in the part of the State that he loved so deeply."

Most recently, Leonard said, Mumford spearheaded efforts to form the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to community engagement, the health and wellness of members and assisting officers and their families in times of need.

Mumford worked for the Department of Correction for 23 years, according to department spokesman Jason Miller, and entirely in Sussex County. Prior to that, he worked as a police officer for the Milton and Rehoboth Beach police departments, Miller said.

Acting Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor worked with him for over 20 years and said he will be deeply missed.

“Todd was 100% committed to public safety and to helping others," Taylor said in a statement. "He believed passionately in the Probation & Parole mission and he worked hard on the job as an officer and as a leader in the Fraternal Order of Police to advocate for the resources and support that was needed to meet that mission and to effectively serve the public."

Sen. Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown said he had known Mumford since high school.

"He was a great person, and will be sorely missed," Pettyjohn said in a Facebook post. "He was a fierce advocate for the men and women he represented and worked with at Probation and Parole."

