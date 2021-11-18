Probation recommended for Medford bank robber

Nov. 17—Federal prosecutors will seek probation for a man who was 18 years old when he passed a note demanding money from a Medford bank, but left without any money.

Charles Fraser-Lindsey, 21, is scheduled to be sentenced next week in U.S. District Court in Medford for his admitted role in a Sept. 10, 2019 bank robbery at Banner Bank in the 1400 block of East McAndrews Road.

During the robbery attempt, Fraser-Lindsey entered the bank wearing a hoodie and large sunglasses, and dropped a note on the teller's desk that demanded money, but didn't contain any threats, according to a filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Brassell.

When the teller refused, Fraser-Lindsey reportedly grabbed the note back and fled in a Chrysler 300 with accused co-defendant David Lee Martin Jr. of Livingston, California, according to court documents and Medford police reports at the time.

Fraser-Lindsey pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in August, admitting that he and Martin attempted to take money that belonged to the bank "by force, violence and intimidation."

Brassell called the crime of bank robbery "an incredibly serious offense that is considered a crime of violence."

"Fraser-Lindsey put the tellers, customers and himself in serious danger during the attempted robbery," Brassell stated.

The crime typically carries a recommended sentence of 30 to 36 months in prison, according to the sentencing brief, but because of Fraser-Lindsey's "personal history and characteristics," the U.S. Attorney's Office will instead recommend a sentence of three years probation.

"Fraser-Lindsey has a history of mental health illness and addiction, and a three-year term of probation provides Fraser-Lindsey the structure, resources and accountability he needs to be successful in the community," Brassell stated.

Fraser-Lindsey is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 23.

