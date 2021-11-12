Probation, restitution ordered in fraud plea

Nov. 11—A Mankato woman who pleaded guilty to government assistance fraud was sentenced to time served, probation and restitution.

Roberta Florene Brown, 53, submitted false claims for Medical Assistance payments last year while she lived in North Mankato, charges said.

She received compensation for acting as a personal care assistant for her son. She continued to submit claims after her son was placed in foster care.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony Medical Assistance fraud in October in Nicollet County District Court. She was sentenced Tuesday to five days in jail already served and five years probation. She also was ordered to pay over $4,000 in restitution.

Brown is already on probation for felony drug convictions.

Another public assistance charge is still pending in Blue Earth County, accusing her of failing to report her drug sales profits and gambling winnings while receiving funds.