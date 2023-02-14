Probation revoked following gun incident in Warren County

Feb. 13—Nicholas John Green, 32, pleaded guilty to an information about 11 months ago that landed him on supervised probation. The charge was possession of a firearm by a felon.

The three-year sentence to be served on probation was then transferred to his home county of Warren County and the McMinnville office of the Tennessee Department of Corrections and Probation/Parole.

Green was in Criminal Court Jan 20, asking for a hearing on a charge of violating conditions of probation, which include not possessing a weapon and not getting arrested. Green was accused of violating both conditions.

During a brief hearing, TDOC Probation Officer Bruce Pamplin testified he received supervision of Green from Cumberland County and on April 14, asked Green to submit to a drug test. Admitting he used marijuana, Green, according to Pamplin's testimony, refused.

On June 14, Green was again asked to submit to a drug test and that request was denied. Pamplin testified, in July, he filed a probation violation warrant for Green's arrest.

Under cross examination, Assistant Public Defender Lara Dykes asked Pamplin if the refusal was "open to interpretation," and asked if the drug test was not fulfilled because on both occasions, Green was "unable to urinate." Pamplin said Green told him he was unable to provide the urine for the tests.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch then called as a witness Warren County Drug Court representative Justin Jennings who reported Green was accused of displaying a handgun when checking on the welfare of his daughter.

Warren County Deputy Sheriff Amanda Hodge testified she responded to that incident on Sept. 1, 2022, and found Green had left the scene before she arrived. He was later found at the residence he shared with his fiancée but no weapon was found.

Green testified in his own defense and that he was concerned about his daughter's welfare when he learned the child had been hurt at his ex-wife's residence.

He also testified he has always had an issue with urinating on demand and when others were present.

Green said he has been accepted in the Life Changes rehab program and after a lengthy history of marijuana use, would like to get his life in order through rehab.

"It seems to be there is an honesty issue, a credibility issue here," Judge Gary McKenzie said after listening to the testimony. The judge noted, without finding of fact, that he was accused in the gun incident while released on bond.

He then ordered Green to serve the balance of his sentence.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Trial dates

—Cameron Haden-David Swanson, domestic assault, trial set for Feb. 15.

—Shawn Arvin Jackson, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion hearing set for Feb. 27 and trial set for March 22.

Deadline docket

—Christopher Jaques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Feb, 27.

—Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, evading arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon-explosive device and reckless driving, continued to March 3.

—William Keith Barnes, driving under the influence, trial set for Feb. 16, motions (if any) to be heard Feb. 3.

—Timothy Paul Beason, possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal trespassing and one case in bound over status, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Beason and continued to March 20.

—Shannon Corbett Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Feb. 10.

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to March 20.

—Alexander Michael Calabrese, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to March 20.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, three counts of simple possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest, continued to Feb. 27.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon, continued to Feb. 27.

—Tonya Marie Davis, auto burglary, two counts of burglary, assault on a first responder, criminal trespassing and vandalism of up to $1,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, aggravated assault and domestic assault, dropped. Theft of a firearm of less than $2,500, altering item and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to March 20.

—Kelvin Wayne Flynn, driving under the influence, per se (above the left .08 BAC), failure to render aid and no proof of insurance, continued to Feb. 28.

—Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft, two counts of criminal simulation, forgery up to $1,000, forgetting by uttering, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500 and criminal impersonation, continued to March 20.

—Guillermo Miguel Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment, continued to Feb. 27.

—Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to April 11.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to March 20.

—Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault, continued to Feb. 27.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Feb. 27.

—Jesse Drew Johnson, auto burglary, two counts of burglary, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of up to $1,000, resisting a stop, arrest or search and criminal trespassing, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Kiley Lewis Causer, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to March 20.

—Dylan Jakob Kempe, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Feb. 27.

—Timothy Wayne Martin, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, continued to April 17.

—David Allen Mayse, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and one case in bound-over status, reportedly incarcerated in Orange County, FL; forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Heather Nicole Phillips, simple possession of meth, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases in bound-over status, continued to March 20.

—Joseph Larry Raliegh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in bound-over status, continued to March 20.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to March 20.

—Kyle Allan Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in bound-over status, continued to March 20.

—Regina Carol Walker, driving under the influence, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, continued to March 20.

—Brandi Michelle Webster, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Feb. 27.

Arraignment

—Scottie Lee Caudill, evading arrest, driving under the influence and reckless driving, continued to March 20.

—Joshua Lee Cross, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, Kyle Kokkinias appointed to represent Cross and continued to March 20.

—Cristian Misel Garcia, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to March 20.

—Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, bond hearing set for Jan. 25.

—Marlena Lauren Laws, driving under the influence, per se, and third offense driving under the influence, continued to Feb. 27.

—Jason Allen Lee, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, dropped.

—Nancy Irene Lewis, cruelty to animals, James Hargis appointed to represent Lewis and continued to March 20.

—Holly Cook Matheson, driving under the influence, continued to March 20.

—Nekisha Jane Woody, theft of property of up to $1,000, James Hargis appointed to represent Woody and continued.

Probation violation

—Kimberly Cora Spencer, probation violation hearing continued to March 3.

—Christopher Ray Wyatt, probation violation, restitution converted to civil issue and probation violation warrant dismissed.

—Brittany Ann Baker, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of an eight-year sentence at 30%.

—Joshua Ray Cox, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence at 30%.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 120 days in jail with probation terminated on completion of sentence.

Boundover status

—Jamie Rose Carter, one case continued to March 20.

—Heather Renee Flowers, one case continued to March 20.

—John Richard McCarty, one case in bound-over status, dropped.

—Courtney Ann Pelfrey, one case in bound-over status, dropped.

—Joshua Dwayne Smith, one case in bound-over status, continued to March 20.

—Alan Michael Unser, one case in bound-over status, continued to March 20.

—Cleopatra Champaign Williams, one case in bound-over status, dropped.

—Nakisha Jane Woody, one case in bound-over status, dropped.

