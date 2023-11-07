Probation revoked for Walker woman in Rapides Parish child sex trafficking case

A Walker woman had her probation in a 2021 Rapides Parish child sex trafficking case revoked Tuesday.

Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 21, was ordered to serve her original seven-year sentence on a lesser charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile after 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard ruled she violated her probation.

Stafford had been arrested after a Jan. 14, 2021, traffic stop in Baton Rouge when she and a man, Oge Joseph Monyei, were found in a car with a teen who had been reported missing from the Alexandria area four days earlier.

She originally was charged with one felony count of trafficking children for sexual purposes, but pleaded to the lesser charge in February 2022. Her sentence was suspended, and she was placed on three years of supervised probation.

According to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records, Stafford violated multiple conditions of her probation. Her whereabouts were unknown to her probation officer until she was arrested in July in Livingston Parish.

