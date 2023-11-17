Probation search in Terminous leads to arrests on weapon, drug and child endangerment charges

Nov. 17—Two Delta area residents were arrested on weapons, drugs and child endangerment charges after a routine probation search of their home last week.

On Nov. 9, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office AGNET unit conducted the search at a home on Sleep Hollow Drive in Terminous, west of Interstate 5.

Upon making contact at the residence, four adults were detained, and a 4-year-old child was located inside.

One of the adults, identified as Bradley Cox, was found in possession of a loaded and unserialized handgun in front of the home, reports state. A search of the residence found methamphetamine, loaded uncapped hypodermic needles and exposed wiring, all within reach of the child.

Three additional firearms were located in the home, including a loaded AR-15 with a binary trigger found hidden inside the child's bedroom, reports state.

Cox, 39, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine and child endangerment, along with several additional related felonies.

According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Cox has a history of felony arrests dating back to to 2003 for vehicle theft, burglary, possessing and receiving stolen property, hit and run with property damage, and possession of metal knuckles among other charges.

Heather Schreiber, the child's mother, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, negligent storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment.

Schreiber had been arrested in 2021 and pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges following a search warrant that was executed at the same location.

During that 2021 search, methamphetamine was located within reach of the same child, in the same room and on the same table as found during last week's search, reports state.

The child was again taken into protective custody.

Cox is currently in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp on $50,000 bail. Schreiber has been released.

Both are expected to appear in court on Nov. 21 in Dept. 8C for further arraignment.