Probation for teen in Kia Boys video won't curb Milwaukee's crime problem | Letters

On Sept. 21, I was appalled to read that Judge Danielle Shelton had sentenced a teenage car thief to three years probation after he was videotaped “speeding and swerving down residential roads, skidding onto private property and almost hitting two pedestrians” (“Teen in viral video faces another stolen vehicle charge”).

Shelton had sentenced him to one year in prison but stayed the sentence in favor of probation. This was a huge mistake as the kid stole another car which was shot at in an alley.

Letters: Adults need to honor obligations, including paying back student loans

Shelton’s probation sentence shows how ludicrous city leaders are in asking for citizens to attend brainstorming meetings about curbing crime when the answers are so obvious.

Get tough on criminals! There is too much leniency in the judicial system. We need competent judges to hand down stiff sentences, especially for first time offenders.

Hannelore Schilling Zarse, Wauwatosa

