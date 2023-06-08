Probation for two in South Side bar fight, judge orders

Jun. 7—Debbie McWilliams felt a "mother's instinct" to protect her daughter during a fight more than a year ago at a South Scranton tavern, she told a Lackawanna County judge Wednesday.

She grabbed a glass bottle and crashed it over Jontoya Bennett's head, city police said.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola sentenced McWilliams to two years of probation and ordered Bennett to spend 18 months on probation for their roles in the brawl.

"I'm embarrassed to be here at this age," said McWilliams, 56.

They were two of five women charged in a dust-up May 1, 2022, at Big Daddy's Lounge & Lil Mamma's Kitchen, 1310 Pittston Ave.

Others arrested in the fight later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received either a shorter probationary sentence or a fine, according to court records.

McWilliams, of Scranton, told Jarbola she saw her pregnant daughter attacked and entered the fray to protect her. However, police arrested her on counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief and other counts.

Jarbola questioned what she was thinking but believed her actions to be out of character.

The judge also inquired after her health, because her attorney, Shane Scanlon, disclosed she recently received a Leukemia diagnosis. McWilliams responded she is tired and soon will undergo chemotherapy.

The woman she struck, Bennett, was accused of starting the melee and of punching a police officer in the face during her arrest.

Bennett was ordered to undergo anger management.

"My actions that day were out of line," Bennett, 31, of Scranton, said.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.