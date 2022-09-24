Probation violation arrest turns up arsenal at SW ABQ home

Sep. 24—Probation officers went to arrest a man for numerous violations Wednesday morning and found more than 20 guns, thousands of bullets, hundreds of fentanyl pills and a bag of methamphetamine in his Southwest Albuquerque home.

Vincent Griego, 39, is charged with 22 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of drug possession, distribution, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police also arrested Jerry Jojola after finding him hiding in a closet in Griego's home with numerous guns and dozens of fentanyl pills in his pocket. Jojola had been wanted since Aug. 25, when he allegedly fled from deputies in a stolen car, flipped the car and ran as it caught fire with his girlfriend trapped inside.

It is unclear if either man has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Albuquerque police responded around 9:45 a.m. to the 2500 block of Tortuga Way SW, near Unser and Gibson, to assist probation officers. Griego had been arrested outside his home for violating probation and officers did a "safety sweep."

Police said they found Jojola hiding inside a closet with multiple rifles and handguns in plain view. Throughout the house, police found 22 guns and up to 10,000 rounds of ammunition; one rifle on a bed had an extended magazine.

Five of the seized guns had been reported stolen and one had its serial number scratched off.

In 2019, Griego received a deferred sentence of four years' probation after pleading guilty to drug possession, aggravated fleeing and other charges, according to court records. Since then, he had violated probation multiple times by not keeping in contact with his probation officer and failing multiple drug tests.

"He was advised last month that his next positive (drug test) would result in him being required to complete inpatient treatment," a probation officer wrote in a Sept. violation report. "Since this discussion, Mr. Griego's whereabouts have become unknown."