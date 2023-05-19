Probation violations land Lima man back behind bars

May 19—LIMA — A Lima man who spent 13 years in prison for crimes committed more than a decade ago is headed back behind bars after violating the terms of his judicial release on several occasions.

Jarquevias Thompson, 30, was sentenced in 2009 to an 18-year prison sentence on charges of aggravated burglary and robbery, each of which carried three-year firearm specifications. After serving some 13 years of that sentence he was granted a judicial release which allowed him to leave prison and enroll in local community corrections programs in Allen County.

Thompson, however, failed to live up the the conditions of his release by failing to appear at the probation department as required in 2021 and for testing positive for marijuana the following year. There reportedly were other minor violations, it was pointed out in court on Friday.

In a hearing before Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed, Thompson admitted the violations and waived a hearing on the charges. Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell urged Reed to send Thompson back to prison to serve the remaining five years of his original sentence.

"This court has given him every opportunity to succeed following his release but it is clear the defendant has continued to engage in criminal thinking," Caldwell said.

Thompson admitted he has been given "numerous opportunities" to succeed. He said going to an adult prison as a minor "made it hard for me to adapt to society."

He asked the judge to consider a referral to the local WORTH Center.

Reed thought otherwise, saying that when Thompson absconded from local supervision he committed a serious violation of trust that had been placed in him.

Reed reimposed his original 18-year sentence, with credit for 4,792 days (more than 13 years) already served.

In a separate case, Thompson was arraigned on new charges handed down by a recent session of the grand jury, including robbery, burglary and four counts of felonious assault, which included a specification as a repeat violent offender. Other charges included having weapons under disability and the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The alleged offenses took place in May of 2022 and March of this year, according to the indictment.