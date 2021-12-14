Probation for Wichita home health care worker who stole from elderly dementia patient

A Wichita woman was sentenced last month to two years of probation for stealing money from a 99-year-old dementia patient while she worked as his home health care aide.

Amber Rose Brown pleaded guilty in September to mistreatment of an elder person, felony theft and forgery, court records show. Authorities said Brown worked for the man, who required 24-hour care, for about three months between late 2019 and his Feb. 8, 2020, death. During that time, the man’s daughter discovered at least four unauthorized checks written to Brown while looking at his bank statements, an arrest affidavit says.

The case isn’t the first accusations of theft and elder mistreatment Brown has faced. She was convicted and sentenced to probation for similar charges in two Butler County cases last year, court records show.

Prosecutors in April charged her in the Sedgwick County case after a financial crimes investigation.

Judge David Dahl on Nov. 30 granted a joint request from prosecutors and Brown’s defense attorney to place her on probation, according to court records.

She no longer works in home health care, any sort of in-home service or any type of medical services career and has promised to find a job in a completely unrelated field as a condition of her probation, her plea agreement says. Dahl also ordered Brown pay $2,804 in restitution, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.