Probation for Wichita woman who left deadly crash after hitting man in wheelchair

A Wichita woman who fatally injured a man in a wheelchair last summer on what she told police was an early morning drive to the gas station for soda has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Madison Cox, 28, pleaded guilty on May 12 to leaving the scene of an accident in the June 20, 2021, crash that killed 62-year-old Elmer Delgado-Acereto while he was in a curb lane of East Kellogg Drive, near Edgemoor. In a police interview months after the deadly collision, Cox said she hit Delgado-Acereto around 2:30 a.m. after “he came out in front of her” silver Chevrolet Impala while she was driving. She told police she initially stopped to check on Delgado-Acereto but quickly fled because “she got scared,” an affidavit used to support her arrest and criminal charging says.

Security video Wichita police obtained from an area store showed Delgado-Acereto “pushing his wheelchair westbound in the eastbound lanes” of Kellogg Drive before the collision, the affidavit says.

A passerby called 911 after seeing Delgado-Acereto lying injured in the street. He died at Wesley Medical Center.

Instead of going to her apartment, Cox parked her car at her father’s Derby-area home and didn’t drive it after that, according to the document. She finally came forward in February, telling police that she was turning herself in because the wreck had “been bothering her,” the affidavit says.

Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Cox on June 22. Her probation carries an underlying five-year prison term, Dillon said — which she could be ordered to serve if she fails to follow the conditions of her probation.