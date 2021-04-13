Probationer charged with possession during CPD investigation

Apr. 12—A Crossville man on state probation became the target of a Crossville Police Department investigation and last week was arrested on two counts of simple possession of narcotics.

James Franklin Wagoner, 51, 61 Obed St., is charged with simple possession of heroin and simple possession of methamphetamine following the investigation at his home April 7.

Police went to Wagoner's residence around 3:30 p.m. after developing information that heroin sales might be taking place at the residence and made contact with the suspect, according to Ptl. Keith Sadula's report.

Officers were allowed inside the residence and because Wagoner is on supervised probation, he is subject to search at any time under state law.

Wagoner agreed to the search and police found "in plain view" in a bedroom a glass pipe with burned residue in the bowl, the report alleges.

Resulting search yielded a clear plastic bag containing a substance identified in the report as heroin in the same bedroom. A dresser in the bedroom yielded multiple small clear bags and one bag that contained a substance that was identified as meth.

Numerous syringes were also recovered.

A total of .32 grams of heroin was seized along with .46 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Wagoner was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the new charges.

In January 2018, Wagoner was facing four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000; two counts of driving under the influence; and one count each of aggravated robbery; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; burglary; theft of property of less than $500; vandalism of $1,000 to $10,000; vandalism of up to $500; criminal trespassing; no insurance; and seat belt violation.

Wagoner entered his guilty plea to the following charges:

—Aggravated robbery, stemming from an Oct. 10, 2015, incident on Sequoia Dr. during which Wagoner, wearing a ski mask and gloves and armed with a handgun, forced his way into the home of Barbara Daniels, grabbed and choked her and threw her on the couch and then grabbed pills and two wallets and fled. He received a six-year prison sentence, is to pay $53.59 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim.

—Theft of property of more than $1,000, stemming from the April 25, 2014, theft of tools from Jack Jones. Wagoner received a two-year prison sentence, is to pay $3,250 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim.

—Theft of property of more than $1,000, stemming from a vehicle theft from Steven Hall on Jan. 3, 2014. Wagoner received a two-year prison sentence, is to pay $1,500 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim.

—Theft of property of more than $1,000, stemming from a July 19, 2014, incident. He also pleaded guilty to vandalism of more than $1,000 in the same incident. He received two-year prison sentences in both cases, is to pay $3,309 restitution and is banned from contact with Stay Cool Service and Installation and Steve Frost.

—Burglary, stemming from an Aug. 25, 2015, incident with Luther Bryan listed as the victim. He is banned from contact with the victim.

Some of the sentences were to be served consecutive and some concurrent for a total of ten years to serve.

