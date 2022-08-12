Probationer loses judicial diversion

Aug. 11—A Tabor Rd. man, whose plea to aggravated assault was set aside when granted judicial diversion, has now lost the opportunity to have the charge removed from his record.

This came after a weapon was found in his home during a routine house check by an officer with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Steve James Jagneaux, 34, pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2020, to aggravated assault that occurred on Nov. 26, 2018, in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express.

The charge was related to a domestic situation.

Jagneaux's plea was set aside after he was granted judicial diversion. If he had successfully completed a probationary period of two years, meeting all terms and conditions required, Jagneaux could have petitioned the court to have the charge removed from his permanent record.

State probation officer Chris Goddard testified he had more than one conversation with Jagneaux about his ban from having or being around firearms during his probationary period.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Goddard testified he and Sheriff's Investigator Jason Elmore traveled to Jagneaux's home after receiving information that firearms might be present in the house.

A search of the residence yielded a .22 calibre pistol in a closet which is a violation of terms of probation and judicial diversion.

Under cross examination from attorney Ivy Mayberry, Goddard testified having the weapon was a technical violation and admitted he had no authority to seize the weapon. He left it in the home and obtained a probation violation warrant.

Goddard added that Jagneaux had passed all drug screens and had kept his report appointments. The only issue while on probation, Goddard said, "he had problems with rules of the house."

Sara Jagneaux, the probationer's estranged wife, was then called to testify by Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, but before questioning began, Judge Wesley Bray announced a short break.

When Bray returned, Hatch announced that an agreement was made during the recess that Jagneaux would plead guilty to the probation violation, lose judicial diversion, the plea would be entered into the record as a guilty plea and Jagneaux would restart his two-year probation on Aug. 5.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Eileen Lynne Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, driving under the influence and heft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Aug. 19.

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 19.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection, failure to render aid at an injury crash and driving on a revoked license, continued to Sept. 9.

—William James Cooper Olszewski, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 19.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Sept. 9.

Probation violations

—Christian Alexander Mena Lopez, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 2.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 2 at which time Mills is to return to court with an attorney.

—Robert Wayne Slagle, two counts of probation violations, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Slagle and probation violation hearing set for Oct. 3.

—Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was sentenced to time served in jail.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 2 at which time Whittaker is to return to court with an attorney.

—Robin Marie Latesky, ordered to be released into custody of Invitation Ministries so she can go to Utah on unsupervised probation.

—Matthew James Utley Tabor, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

Report with attorney

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, continued to Sept. 19.

