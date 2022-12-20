Probationer in prior Joplin shooting incident sent to prison for possession of firearm

Dec. 20—A defendant who had been granted a suspended sentence in a 2021 shooting incident in Joplin has been sent to prison for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Keontre D. Guster, 20, of Joplin, pleaded guilty recently in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement limiting the prison term he might receive to no more than four years.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain at a sentencing hearing Dec. 15 and assessed Guster four years for the conviction. He had faced up to 10 years as charged.

Guster was arrested Aug. 10 when an officer responded to a report of a suspect in an incident involving a firearm the previous night being present in an apartment complex at 1502 S. Michigan Ave.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Guster was leaving an apartment as the officer approached, and a girl who was with him spontaneously informed the officer: "The gun on him is mine." A search of the defendant's person turned up a handgun in his waistband.

The defendant had been granted a suspended sentence the previous month on a conviction related to a shooting incident Sept. 23, 2021, in the 800 and 900 blocks of Moffet Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case stated he got into a dispute with James Smith and others, and fired a shot at Smith in one block before firing three more shots at him about a block down the street.

Initially charged with discharging a firearm at another person, Guster pleaded guilty July 18 to a reduced charge of unlawful use of a weapon and was placed on probation, only to be arrested in possession of a handgun about three weeks later.