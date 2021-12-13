Probe of 1998 murder continues despite EH woman's plea deal

Dec. 13—The criminal case against an East Hartford woman who Farmington police believe misled them about her knowledge of a 1998 murder ended quietly last week with the woman accepting a misdemeanor conviction and receiving a sentence without immediate prison time.

But that doesn't mean that authorities have given up on their effort to solve the murder of Agnieszka Ziemlewski, 26, who was shot to death on a walking trail on Metropolitan District Commission reservoir land in Farmington on Sept. 24, 1998.

The sole special condition on the probation of the East Hartford woman, Katherine A. Pires, 51, is "Cooperate w/ Police," Hartford Superior Court records show.

Pires, who has listed an address on Depauw Circle, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of interfering with police, the records show. Judge Hope C. Seeley put Pires on probation for a year, with the possibility of up to 364 days in jail if she violates release conditions.

In the plea bargain, prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre dropped a felony count of second-degree hindering prosecution that Pires had been facing. That offense carries up to 10 years in prison.

Pires was released on $25,000 bond three days after her arrest in late June 2020 and remained free on bond while the case was in court.

WITNESS GUILTY

DEFENDANT: KATHERINE A. PIRES, 51, WHO HAS LISTED AN ADDRESS ON DEPAUW CIRCLE IN EAST HARTFORD.

GUILTY PLEA: INTERFERING WITH POLICE.

SENTENCE: SUSPENDED 364-DAY PRISON TERM AND ONE YEAR OF PROBATION.

PROBATION CONDITION: "COOPERATE W/ POLICE."

An attempt last week to reach Pires' lawyer, Aaron Jainchill, was unsuccessful.

Pires admitted in 2019 that she had witnessed Ziemlewski's murder, according to an affidavit by Farmington police Sgt. Stephen Egan.

Egan reported Pires' manager at work told authorities on June 27, 2019 that Pires had told him she had witnesses a murder 20 years earlier. The sergeant reported that the manager recounted this statement to Pires in the presence of the two FBI agents and that Pires replied, "Yeah."

Story continues

But the sergeant made clear in the affidavit that he didn't believe Pires had ever given police a truthful account of the events surrounding Ziemlewski's death.

Egan's affidavit says a relative and best friend of Pires' husband was one of two "persons of interest" in Ziemlewski's homicide.

Shortly after the murder, Pires gave police information that would constitute an alibi for her husband's friend, according to the sergeant.

But Pires didn't repeat her 1998 account when law enforcement officers re-interviewed her more than 20 years later, on June 26 and 27, 2019, according to Egan.

In those interviews, Pires told police detectives and FBI agents that Ziemlewski was in the McDonald's where Pires then worked on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford around 11 a.m. on the day she died and was afraid because someone was following her, Egan wrote. The homicide was reported to police at 5:29 p.m. that day.

In the June 26, 2019, interview with two police detectives, Pires said she didn't see anyone following Ziemlewski, according to the sergeant.

But in an interview the next day with two FBI agents, Pires described "an older, beat up car" following Ziemlewski when she left McDonald's, Egan reported. She described the driver of the car as having a "nice wide, big hand," the sergeant added.

Egan wrote that Pires "pointedly added descriptors opposite of" her husband's friend.

Based on Ziemlewski's time card, parking records, and the account of a co-worker, police believe she never left her workplace during her 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift on the day she died, contradicting Pires' account that she was at the West Hartford McDonald's at 11 a.m. that day.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.