Probe into Ashland County man's shooting death continues

Investigators continue to look into the shooting death of a man whose body was found Jan. 27 in a home on Township Road 851 in Ashland County.

ORANGE TWP. − Investigators hope to soon make an arrest in the shooting of a 41-year-old man whose body was discovered last week.

"That’s the ultimate goal," Chief Deputy David Blake of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office told the Times-Gazette on Wednesday.

Kurtis Harstine's body was found Jan. 27 in the second-floor master bedroom of a home on Township Road 851, Blake had previously confirmed.

"It's a homicide," Blake said Wednesday.

The chief deputy would not release the identity of any suspects, their whereabouts, or their suspected intentions.

When asked about the community's well-being, Blake answered: "I can't say it's safe. I can't say anyone's in trouble. There's a lot of pieces and moving parts right now."

Harstine was reported missing the morning he was found.

Investigators said the man had been dead for "some time." His body has been taken to Lucas County for an autopsy.

"There's nothing more to report," Blake said Wednesday.

Ashland Police Department detectives were assisting sheriff's investigators, according to a news release issued Saturday by the sheriff's office.

That news release indicated a woman had called deputies and requested they check on Harstine.

Call records from the Sheriff's Office indicate the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman's call to investigators was prompted from friends and co-workers who could not reach Harstine, the Times-Gazette has previously reported.

