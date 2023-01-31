Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash

The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

The Attorney General's Office on Friday released audio from the 911 call and police radio transmissions and video footage of the chase and crash.

Meanwhile, the attorney representing the Tlapa family is investigating all claims related to the high-speed chase for the possibility of pursuing legal action.

Freehold-based attorney Richard Lomurro, representing the Tlapa family, said he viewed the crash video with Tlapa Luna's wife Maria at the invitation of the Attorney General’s Office in Trenton.

Arturo Tlapa Luna and his wife Maria

"It was extremely emotional and heartbreaking. But it was also a necessary step for her and the family, not just in the legal process, but also the grieving process," Lomurro said in an email, adding his firm is investigating all potential claims against the many parties involved in the high-speed chase.

"All public entities involved have received a filed tort claims notice, which means they have been made aware of our investigation into potentially actions against them," he said.

Around 2:07 a.m. Nov. 9, a Marlboro resident called 911 to report his home security video camera recorded two men checking out the vehicles in his driveway, while other people were in a light-colored sedan in the street.

The video released by the Attorney General's Office shows two men checking around the driver's seat and front passenger seat of an SUV parked in the driveway.

The video shows one man leaving that vehicle and running toward a home across the street while the other man runs toward the light-colored sedan, but then runs up the street.

Both men run back toward the sedan in the street and jump in as a police vehicle with its lights flashing approaches and follows the sedan.

Story continues

A police dash camera video shows a stopped police vehicle at an intersection before the sedan passes at a high speed in front of it.

The police vehicle then takes up chase for more than seven minutes as the sedan, later identified through police radio transmissions as a Nissan Maxima, travels along several roads, through stop signs and red traffic lights, including a red light on Route 9 where is crashes with the Tlapa family's vehicle.

Samuel Villar, 20, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle pursued by police, that struck Tlapa Luna and other unrelated civilian vehicles.

The car was stolen from New Brunswick on Oct. 23, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Villar has been charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime, in connection with the death of Tlapa Luna, as well as four counts of aggravated assault, one count of eluding, one count of employing a juvenile, all second-degree crimes, and one count of theft, a third-degree crime, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

A 17-year-old male was also taken into custody and charged with juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would be one count of burglary, a third-degree crime, one count of joyriding, a fourth-degree crime, and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, a third-degree crime, the prosecutor's office said.

The officer involved in the pursuit has been identified as Marlboro Police Sgt. Greg Arrone.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

The recordings were released under policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 to promote fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $15,000 for the family's funeral expenses.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in police chase