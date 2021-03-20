Probe continues into whether Trooper of the Year engaged in racial profiling

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·3 min read

Mar. 20—The Maine State Police continue to investigate allegations that the 2019 Trooper of the Year engaged in racial profiling in response to a complaint filed by a Knox County lawmaker, the agency's spokesperson said Friday. But unless the trooper is disciplined, the outcome of the investigation won't be made public.

"The Maine State Police have received a complaint alleging racial profiling by Trooper John Darcy but personnel confidentiality statutes keep us from discussing any ongoing investigations," Shannon Moss said. "The Maine State Police take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and we're committed to a thorough investigative process."

In February, state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship, asked Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck to investigate whether Darcy had engaged in racial profiling during traffic stops that led to drug charges. Evangelos also alleged that Darcy was given the award as a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, Sauschuck told Evangelos that the state's Office of Employee Relations reviewed the allegations against Darcy in connection with the Trooper of the Year award and said that "they were not substantiated." Moss said late Thursday that Sauschuck's comments to Evangelos did not address the racial profiling allegations themselves.

Allegations of Darcy's racial profiling became public last fall after the U.S. attorney's office dropped criminal charges against a Black man the trooper pulled over in August 2019.

The defense attorney in that case pointed to Maine State Police video of the traffic stop as evidence of racial profiling, the Portland Press Herald reported last October.

Darcy can be heard in the video saying the driver looked "like a thug" because "he's wearing a wifebeater" and "he's got dreads." He is then heard telling the other trooper in the cruiser that he is not racially profiling the driver, the Press Herald reported.

In at least three other cases, federal judges are considering motions to suppress evidence based on Darcy's traffic stops in which drugs were confiscated from Black defendants. In a fourth, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine will support a federal defender's efforts to suppress evidence Darcy collected at a traffic stop.

Evangelos has requested cruiser recordings from 12 of Darcy's traffic stops that led to charges going back to 2016.

Christopher Parr, staff attorney for the agency, told the lawmaker that it was unlikely the state police would release recordings in the cases pending in court until the cases are resolved.

The remaining recordings, related to cases that have been resolved or dismissed, would be reviewed "to determine whether there is a reasonable possibility that their disclosure would constitute an unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy of any individual who is involved in the matters to which the videos relate" before they'd be released to Evangelos, Parr wrote in an email to the lawmaker.

Evangelos said Friday that he is working with criminal defense attorneys to gather information on more of Darcy's traffic stops.

Recommended Stories

  • The World’s Three Biggest Coal Users Get Ready to Burn Even More

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest consumers of coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, are getting ready to boost usage so much that it’ll almost be as if the pandemic-induced drop in emissions never happened.U.S. power plants are going to consume 16% more coal this year than in 2020, and then another 3% in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said last week. China and India, which together account for almost two-thirds of demand, have no plans to cut back in the near term.This means higher emissions, a setback for climate action ahead of international talks this year intended to raise the level of ambition from commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gases. In the U.S., the gains may undermine President Joe Biden’s push to reestablish America as an environmental leader and raise pressure on him to quickly implement his climate agenda.“We’re going to see a really marked increase in emissions,” with coal consumption at U.S. power plants returning almost to 2019 levels, said Amanda Levin, policy analyst at the New York-based Natural Resources Defense Council. But if Biden implements green-energy policies as expected, “we could actually see changes pretty quickly.”The U.S. increase stems from higher natural gas prices and the recovery from the pandemic. For China and India, it’s a reflection of rising electricity demand that’s keeping coal as the dominant source of power generation even as they add vast amounts of solar and wind capacity.While Biden’s Covid stimulus didn’t focus on green energy, a pending infrastructure bill is expected to include plans to fulfill his campaign pledges on climate change, making the U.S. best poised to salvage progress in reducing global emissions. Biden has said the U.S will target carbon neutrality by 2050, and is convening an April meeting that’s expected to include China and India.China’s President Xi Jinping surprised the world with his promise last year to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. India has yet to make any similar commitment.In China’s latest five-year plan announced March 5, Premier Li Keqiang didn’t set a hard target for emissions reduction, and said coal would remain a key component of the electricity strategy. More detailed energy plans to be published later in the year could include specific steps on curbing fossil fuel consumption.While Beijing has reduced coal’s share in the nation’s energy mix in recent years, total power consumption has risen, so its usage has also climbed. Complicating the picture is that China also has the world’s biggest fleet of coal-fired power plants, and more than half of them are less than 10 years old. Because they can run for several more decades, it’ll be tough to shift to alternatives.“All of that installed capacity doesn’t go away overnight,” said Dennis Wamsted, an analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.Though a recovery in energy-intensive sectors like construction and metal production is currently boosting short-term coal demand, consumption will fall in the years ahead as China acts on climate promises, said Tang Daqian, an associate director at Fitch Bohua.India too is a very long way from a clean grid, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this month he’s ahead of schedule for meeting the initial carbon-reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement, reducing emissions intensity 33% to 35% from 2005 levels by 2030.While the country has implemented an ambitious rollout of solar power, coal continues to account for around 70% of its electricity generation. Consumption at power plants will rise 10% this year, and is set to increase every year through at least 2027, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.In the U.S., coal is rebounding after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed electricity usage and cut demand for the fuel by 19% last year. It’s also the result of gains in natural gas prices, which are up more than 40% from a year ago. When gas gets more expensive, utilities will often start burning more coal to bring down costs, even though it puts out twice the emissions. The EIA expects gas prices to remain high into 2022, pointing to strong demand for coal next year.In the longer term, coal’s prospects are bleaker. While top users’ consumption might be rising in 2021, emerging markets that once seemed like the brightest spot for long-term demand are turning their back on the fuel as financing becomes more difficult and alternatives like gas and renewables are getting more accessible and cheaper. Bangladesh is abandoning almost all of its planned projects and the Philippines last year declared a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants.“The trend is down, down and continuing to go down,” said IEEFA’s Wamsted.But first, the fuel is poised for a revival that’ll lift overall global demand this year after two successive annual declines, according to the International Energy Agency. Its projection for a 2.6% increase in consumption this year reflects expectations for a pickup in every region of the world.Coal India, the world’s largest producer, expects consumption will be boosted as industries including steel, cement and aluminum return to pre-virus levels of output. The company this month approved more than $6 billion in investments in new mines and expansions.“There are climate-change issues about coal, but India’s energy needs won’t allow it to dump the fuel instantly,” said Binay Dayal, the firm’s technical director.(Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has committed $500 million to launch Beyond Carbon, a campaign aimed at closing the remaining coal-powered plants in the U.S. by 2030.)(Corrects name of organization in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Community rallies around grieving family who suffered loss amid COVID-19

    A community in Warrington, Pennsylvania, has rallied around a grieving family with acts of kindness. The Dominek family contracted the coronavirus in December 2020. The case was so severe for Derek Dominek he spent 80 days in the ICU.

  • The Week In Cannabis: Banking, Insurance, NY, Earnings, Financings, M&A, And More

    Major earnings reports, financings, M&A announcements and policy moves flooded the cannabis industry this week. A bipartisan marijuana insurance bill — The Clarifying Law Around Insurance of Marijuana (CLAIM) Act of 2021 — was introduced in Congress by New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. The bill proposes enabling insurance coverage for cannabis and related businesses. House representatives also reintroduced the SAFE Banking Act on Thursday. If it passes, it would enable cannabis companies to utilize much-needed banking services. The act is supported by Democrats Ed Perlmutter and Nydia Velázquez, as well as Republicans Steve Stivers and Warren Davidson — with around 100 cosponsors. Reports out of New York suggested that a final deal for a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the Empire State is imminent. Benzinga Cannabis content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo. In addition, we learned New York Governor Andrew Cuomo may have agreed upon two provisions of submitted legislation in regards to home growing and social equity funding. The effects of this decision could greatly affect the fate of a number of large and medium-sized multi-state operators, or MSOs, within the Empire State and New Jersey. Check out Cantor Fitzgerald’s report explaining why speedy marijuana reform in New York may crush New Jersey's market potential, and which publicly traded companies stand to benefit the most. Despite the good news, cannabis stocks experienced high volatility this week, ultimately trading down. Over the last five trading days of this week: The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): lost 0.9%. The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): tumbled 1.1%. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS): dropped 0.5%. The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): was down 1.7%. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): slipped 1.25%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was down 1.22%. Earnings Reports Notable players like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) disclosed their quarterly earnings, posting relatively strong results. “As we start to get more earnings reports for the fourth quarter, we continue to see some of the largest cannabis companies put up huge numbers. Unfortunately, there is some concern over the increasing amount of debt some of these big firms are taking on. The fear is that at some point these debt payments will come due and it won't be pretty,” Debra Borchardt, editor-in-chief of Green Market Report, told Benzinga. Green Thumb Industries Inc. touted a pop in revenue and a proclamation from CEO Ben Kovler that "the real fun is just beginning.” Fourth quarter revenue increased by 12.8% as of Dec. 31, 2020, and 133.8% year-over-year, to $177.2 million. Hexo Corp. achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $202,000 in the second quarter of 2021. This represents the seventh consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA improvement for the Ottawa-based company. And Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) reported fourth quarter sales of $13.9 million — exceeding analyst expectations of $12.07 million by 15.16%. Following the report, Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Sundial "is in a transition phase," he said in a note, citing ongoing cost cutting efforts and a "regearing" of its cultivation facilities. Also this week, Sundial and SAF Opportunities LP entered a 50/50 JV to focus on cannabis related verticals. Sundial made an initial commitment of $100 million. “The Joint Venture expects to pursue additional potential mandates, including a Canadian SPAC and other investments,” a press release added. Find all the details on these and other earnings reports on Benzinga Cannabis’ Earnings Center. Financings And M&A GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) went on an acquisition spree, acquiring: Char Coir, a professional grade growing medium made from 100% coconut fiber; Hydroponic and organic fertilizer store, 55 Hydroponics; and Aquarius Hydroponics, a garden supply center with hydroponics equipment, lighting, and nutrients. Cannabis e-commerce platform Dutchie closed a $200-million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global, boosting the company's valuation to $1.7 billion. Separately, Dutchie agreed to acquire Greenbits and LeafLogix — two enterprise resource planning and point-of-sale software solutions serving the cannabis industry. Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) started trading on the Nasdaq, following an offering of some 6.25 million shares of its common stock at $19 per share. Shares closed at $23 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GNRSU) acquired Shango Holdings Inc., Theraplant, LLC, True Harvest, LLC, and Futureworks LLC (d.b.a The Health Center) for approximately $210 million. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) agreed to purchase a cannabis cultivation site in Illinois for $6.5 million. The REIT also secured $45 million in financing to complete a buildout of the facility, which will subsequently be leased back to 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) as part of a 20-year agreement with two five-year extension options. Phoenix-based 4Front will fund some of the construction. The deal totals some $51.5 million. Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) is taking over Massachusetts-based Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC for a total of $158 million. MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) raised CA$20 million ($16.05 million) by selling units at a price of CA$0.40 per unit. The Flowr Corp. (OTC: FLWPF) raised $15.9 million by selling units. MWG Holdings Group closed a Series B Preferred Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $10.8 million. “The investment will accelerate our cannabis retail expansion and vertical integration, positioning MWG to open up to 12 new California dispensaries in 2021,” MWG and Perfect Union CEO David Spradlin, told Benzinga. “MWG's management team has consistently grown our asset base, increased store sales and achieved positive EBITDA, which fuels the company's ability to provide communities with quality cannabis products, one-on-one service and good-paying jobs with benefits and career opportunities.” TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF) expanded its operations in Ohio with the closing of the company’s acquisition of Standard Farms Ohio LLC. TILT President Gary Santo told Benzinga, “As the evolution towards a traditional CPG industry takes place, we look to be on the forefront of cannabis 3.0 by opening new markets to our brand partners. Standard Farms Ohio furthers our growth strategy and will bring a consistent supply chain solution to other multistate operators, licensed producers and brands operating or looking to enter the seventh most populous state in the U.S.” IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) acquired Canada-based Trichome Financial for some C$101 million, effectively entering the North American market. Hero Technologies (OTC: HENC) will buy 40 acres of land in Moffat, Colorado for cannabis operations. NewLake Capital Partners Inc. and GreenAcreage Real Estate Corp. confirmed a merger and the creation of the combined company. Other News California granted $15 million to 10 cities and counties that are part of social equity programs. CbdMD Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary that will focus solely on research and development activities. Regulatory consultant Sibyl Swift, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, and general counsel Lance Blundell will serve as co-chairs of the new unit. “The vast potential of CBD, as well as other cannabinoids, has yet to be uncovered,” Martin Sumichrast, chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD told Benzinga. “cbdMD Therapeutics' mission is to strive to discover these opportunities that can have a meaningful, positive impact on people's health and wellness and unmet medical needs.” Vertosa announced new developments for infusions into the rapidly growing category of cannabis and hemp-CBD gummies, including a patent-pending emulsion system that ensures faster onset and offset, uniformed distribution across each batch, and consistent target potency. The water-based emulsion system for gummies, validated in effectiveness by extensive research, offers greater technical benefits than a classic distillate infusion. Vertosa founder and chief science officer Dr. Harold Han told Benzinga, “It was important for us to develop a solution that addresses the biggest obstacles in the booming gummy market, including ease of production, accurate potency, and faster onset. We performed substantial research and third-party testing to verify our patent-pending technology so our brand partners can bring the most effective cannabis gummies to market.” The Coalition on Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation made its debut, seeking to bring together regulated industries and subject matter experts on a diverse set of issues (ranging from social equity to traffic safety) to examine what a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for cannabis should look like. With nearly 1 in 3 Americans living in a state with legal access to adult-use cannabis, the coalition feels now is the time to move the cannabis debate beyond if it should be legal to how best to regulate it at the federal level. The coalition’s belief is the answer to this question lies in bringing all stakeholders – from industry to advocacy – to the same table to have a forum for building consensus together. Andrew Freedman, the Coalition’s executive director, told Benzinga, “Public support for cannabis legalization has never been more widespread than it is now, but critical questions relating to interstate commerce, taxation, impaired driving, youth use prevention, and standards for packaged goods remain unanswered. The mission of the Coalition on Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation is to bring the best minds in their respective fields together with the best practices learned from highly regulated industry and legacy state systems, to create a thoughtful framework for the federal regulation of cannabis.” Origins Council announced several initiatives to help empower and strengthen their regional partners and the membership they represent. Together with their partners Trinity County Agriculture Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Sonoma County Growers Alliance, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and Big Sur Farmers Association, Origins Council has launched a $100,000 Matching Funds Campaign this month help the collective associations’ 500+ members; predominantly licensed small cannabis farmers. Per Origins executive director Genine Coleman: “Having had the privilege to collaborate with Origins Council over this past year, particularly on our policy work around appellations - in the context of historic wildfires and this pandemic - has been an unexpected gift from 2020. The legacy cannabis farming community of California is a living cultural treasure that must be protected and respected, in uniting we can realize this vision.” Agrify Corp. outlined the main terms of a partnership currently being negotiated with Atlantis Hydroponics to build out a 2,500 square foot research and development facility. The new R&D facility will be at the Atlantis location in Georgia, where Atlantis has a license to grow hemp in the state. Movers & Shakers For the latest company moves, click here and here. Top Stories Of The Week Low-Cost Pot Stocks To Consider, According To Entourage Effect Capital's Codie Sanchez Low-Cost Pot Stocks To Consider, According To ETFMG Alternative Harvest's Jason Wilson Former Nike Exec Craig Lyon Named New Head Of Marketing At Connected Cannabis Benzinga Cannabis Hour Recap: There's A Need To Be 'More Vocal' To Help Women And People Of Color Viridian Chart Of The Week: Small Under-Covered Cannabis Operators Outperform Large MSOs YTD Last Prisoner Project Launches Federal Clemency Campaign For People Imprisoned For Cannabis Family-Run Nightshade Farm Seeks Strategic Partner As MSOs Scoop Up NY Cannabis Licenses Tilray Stock Trades Green: Technical Levels To Watch Top Spanish stories: Qué Hacer Si Vas a Fumar Marihuana por Primera Vez Juan Tauil, Perfomer, Cronista Inclasificable y Folclorista Diverso: ‘Tirado en el Pasto, Fumo Hierba, Miro el Sol’ Cómo Comprar Acciones de Tilray (TLRY) Cómo Comprar Cardano (ADA) Regulación del Autocultivo de Cannabis en Argentina: ¿Se Puede Cultivar en Exterior? ¿Por qué es Importante la Inversión de British American Tobacco en OrganiGram? Cómo Comprar Acciones de Aphria Inc. (APHA) Argentina: La Universidad Nacional de La Pampa Suma una Cátedra Libre de Cannabis Hablamos con B-Real sobre Cannabis, Música, Colaboraciones con Berner y Más Guía de Supervivencia para el BAFICI 2021: Revelados Todos los Misterios del Catálogo Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: Big Tobacco, MSO Goes To Europe, Mexico, DC, And MoreThe Week In Cannabis: ETFs Are Down, Virginia Legalizes, Houseplant Hits The US, Big Retail Makes Moves© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • 5 Investigates: Deathbed confession solves 1984 homicide case

    According to a source, officials identified a suspect who recently made a deathbed confession. The source said that confession was corroborated by DNA evidence. ﻿﻿

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Biden news: President calls Atlanta murders ‘health crisis of gun violence’ and ‘consequence’ of Trump

    Follow for the latest updates

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily locked out of Twitter as Democrats move to expel her from Congress

    Not first time controversial Georgia congresswoman has been suspended from social media platform

  • McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Jets to tie for North lead

    Connor McDavid scored twice to close in on the NHL lead and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Toronto for the North Division lead. McDavid has 20 goals — a goal behind Toronto's Auston Matthews — and leads the league in points with 58 and assists with 38. “It’s kind of a playoff mentality already,” McDavid said.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • US deploys Green Berets to defeat ISIS-linked insurgents accused of beheading children on a new front in south Africa

    The al-Shabab insurgency in Mozambique's mineral-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused 2,000 deaths and displaced 670,000 people.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.