Probe continues after woman killed, man hurt in Lawrence double-stabbing

Jun. 21—LAWRENCE — Detectives continue to investigate a double-stabbing in a Diamond Street apartment that left a woman dead and man hospitalized early Monday morning.

Neither the woman, 30, nor the injured man have been identified yet by investigators.

The man, age 39, is being treated at Lawrence General Hospital.

The woman was the mother of four children, 3-year-old twins, and older children ages 10 and 12, who were in the 12 Diamond St. apartment at the time of the incident, police said.

First responders arrived at 12 Diamond St. at 3:04 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call requesting medical assistance, according to information released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Police Chief Roy Vasque.

"Responding officers found a 30-year-old female deceased from apparent multiple stab wounds," according to a statement.

Authorities said the man, with "apparent stab wounds," was taken to LGH.

The matter remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney's Office, a state police detective unit and Lawrence police.

While they have not characterized the nature of the incident, investigators said they do not believe there is any "threat to the general public."

